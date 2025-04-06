Share

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has mourned the death of former Governor of Oyo State, Victor Omololu Sowemimo Olunloyo, who passed away at the age of 89.

Olunloyo served briefly as Governor of Oyo State from October to December 1983.

Prior to that, he was appointed Commissioner for Economic Development for the Western Region in 1962 at the age of 27, serving in the cabinet of Moses Majekodunmi.

He was later reappointed when Colonel Adeyinka Adebayo became Military Governor of the Western State.

Throughout his career, Olunloyo held several other key positions, including Commissioner for Community Development, Education, Special Duties, Local Government, and Chieftaincy Affairs at different times.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu described the late former Governor as exceptionally brilliant and influential, noting that he made significant contributions in both academia and politics.

The Deputy Speaker said Olunloyo contributed immensely to the development of Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole, adding that history would be kind to him.

He extended his condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, Governor Seyi Makinde, the government, and the people of Oyo State.

He also prayed for the peaceful repose of Olunloyo’s soul.

