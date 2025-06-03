Deputy Speaker, Majority Leader Resign In Ondo Assembly

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Abayomi Akinruntan, and the Majority Leader, Emmanuel Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, have resigned their positions.

Akinruntan, son of the Olugbo of Ugbo in Ilaje Local Government Area, Oba Frederick Obateru Akinruntan, stepped down as Deputy Speaker.

He has been replaced by Ololade Gbegudu from Okitipupa Local Government.

In his resignation letter, Akinruntan thanked members of the Assembly for unanimously electing him as Deputy Speaker of the 10th Assembly during its inauguration.

He, however, did not disclose the reason for his resignation.

Sources within the Assembly hinted that Akinruntan’s resignation may be due to political considerations, as Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa hails from the same constituency.

It was deemed politically inappropriate for both to hold top positions simultaneously.

Another source cited possible irreconcilable differences between the governor and Akinruntan’s father, Oba Akinruntan.

Gbegudu, 42, a two-term lawmaker, was nominated as Deputy Speaker by Oluwatoyin James from Akoko Northeast Local Government.

The nomination was seconded by Chris Aiyebusiwa from Okitipupa Constituency I.

Until his elevation, Gbegudu served as Chairman of the House Committee on Security Matters and Community Development.

In the leadership shakeup, Ogunmolasuyi, representing Owo Constituency I, swapped his position as Majority Leader with Olatunji Oshati from Ose Local Government Constituency.

Prior to his new role, Oshati chaired the House Committee on Information.

In his acceptance speech, Gbegudu pledged to collaborate with fellow lawmakers to promote the state’s development and ensure the delivery of democratic dividends to the people.

Share