Deputy Speaker Kalu Withdraws Indigeneship Bill

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has withdrawn the indigeneship bill before the parliament for further legislative engagements.

In a statement yesterday, Kalu said the withdrawal has become necessary in the light of the concerns and constructive feedback received from various stakeholders regarding the bill.

He added that the Bill Analysis Report, forwarded by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) also made it imperative for him to step down the bill at this time.

Although the intention of the bill was to promote national unity, equity, and inclusiveness among all Nigerians, regardless of where they reside, part of the report stated that the State Houses of Assembly should make laws that will make settlers in different states enjoy the same rights and privileges by the indigenes.

He added: “States should make laws that would allow settlers to benefit same rights and privileges enjoyed by indigenes without any form of discrimination as rightly provided for in the constitution.

“Though the Bill seeks to achieve some commendable objectives, however, this can be achieved through enactment of law. If this Bill is passed.”