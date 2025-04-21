Deputy Speaker, Kalu Mourns Pope Francis

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has expressed sadness over the death of His Holiness, Pope Francis, at the age of 88.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on 17 December 1936, Pope Francis was the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State from 13 March 2013 until his death.

In a condolence message issued on Monday, the deputy speaker noted that Pope Francis charmed the world with his humble style, concern for the poor and devotion of his life to the service of God and humanity.

He recalled his advocacy for the marginalised, significant reforms within the Church, and his contributions to peace and stability in the world.

Extending his heartfelt sympathies to the Catholic Church and the global Christian community, the deputy speaker said the Pope’s passing, coming just after the celebration of Christ’s Resurrection, is a sanctified return to his Maker.

Kalu urged the Christian faithful to honour him not with words alone but with actions by lifting those who are down, adding that his legacy will continue to inspire millions around the world.

