Deputy Speaker Kalu Mourns Ex-IGP Arase

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and immediate past Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Solomon Ehigiator Arase, CFR.

In a condolence message on Sunday, Kalu extended his sympathies to Arase’s family, the current IGP Kayode Egbetokun, and the entire Nigeria Police Force, describing the late police chief’s death as “an unfillable void in the nation’s law enforcement community.”

He hailed Arase as a visionary leader whose tenure as IGP was defined by innovative reforms and an unwavering commitment to justice and the protection of lives and property.

“Former IGP Arase was a symbol of dedication to duty. His passing is shocking and has indeed left an unfillable void in our nation’s law enforcement community,” Kalu said.

“His contributions to the Nigeria Police Force will remain indelible, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of officers.”

The Deputy Speaker prayed for the repose of Arase’s soul and comfort for his family, friends, and associates, urging them to find solace in his remarkable life and service to the nation.