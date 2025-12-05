Deputy Speaker, Kalu Bags Second PhD

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has bagged another Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), this time in Law, from University of Calabar, Cross River State.

Recall that in August this year, Kalu bagged his first Doctor of Philosophy in Policy and Strategic Studies (PSS) from University of Abuja.

Being his Alma Mater, the deputy speaker, who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State in the National Assembly had previously obtained a Bachelor of Laws, (LL.B) and a Master of Laws (LL.M) from the same University of Calabar.

His doctorate thesis titled “Evaluating the Efficacy of Anti-Terrorism Legislation in Nigeria: Human Rights Challenges and Lessons for Emerging Democracies” critically examined Nigeria’s counter-terrorism legal framework and its implications for human rights protection, drawing on international, regional, and domestic legal instruments.

The findings however revealed a complex interplay between security imperatives and fundamental freedoms, marked by both progress and persistent challenges.

The study further highlighted institutional and operational challenges, noting that fragmented laws, such as discrepancies between the Terrorism Prevention Act, Criminal Code, and Penal Code, created jurisdictional conflicts and uneven enforcement.

Speaking at a brief reception by the university management led by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Offiong Efanga Offiong during his PhD defence on Friday in Calabar, the deputy speaker said that his interest in academics is not to acquire titles but to seek more knowledge to enable him contribute to the wellbeing of the Nigerian society.

He said: “We are seeking knowledge to understand the realities that will affect us as leaders of the country. Such realities like terrorism.

“That’s why I focus my thesis on checking the efficiency of the antiterrorism stations in Nigeria and looking at the challenges of the human rights as wells as lessons to be learned by margin democracy.

“I was part of those who made the terrorism prevention act in 2022. And overtime I have seen that there are gaps in that legislation, That is what my thesis will focus on. And my thesis will also be providing ways to block those gaps.”

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor while receiving the deputy speaker in his office expressed happiness that the university has produced notable leaders who are making their alma mater proud.

“I want to make a statement here that the University of Calabar has been really blessed by the present administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We have the Senate President who is an alumnus of this great institution. The Deputy Speaker, and we understand the Chief of Defence is also an alumnus and so many Supreme Court Judges and others.

So, I believe our leaders have been blessed heavily. The alumni has informed me that they are planning some get-together that will bring many of you to the university for us to celebrate your contributions.

*On behalf of University of Calabar, we look forward to having this kind of interaction not just with you but with others”, be said.