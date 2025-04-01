Deputy Speaker, Kalu Appoints New Chief Of Staff

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has announced the appointment of Sam Hart as his new Chief of Staff (CoS).

Hart replaces Toby Okechukwu, who was recently appointed Executive Director, Projects of the newly established South East Development Commission (SEDC).

Prior to his appointment, Hart served as Special Adviser to the Deputy Speaker on Public Affairs and has an extensive background in training and consultancy.

He previously served as the Director-General of the Abia State Marketing and Quality Management Agency from 2019 to 2023, after holding other key appointive positions.

Hart is also a member of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, where he attended the Senior Executive Course 45, serving as Course Secretary-General.

Additionally, he has served on the boards of several corporate and non-governmental entities.

Bringing a wealth of experience to his new role, Hart has had a distinguished career spanning law, leadership, and public service.

A lifelong learner, he holds multiple academic qualifications, including a Master’s Degree in Environmental Law (LLM) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LLB) from Abia State University.

The new Chief of Staff is also currently pursuing a doctorate in Law.

