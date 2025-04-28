New Telegraph

  3. Deputy Speaker Inaugurates…

Deputy Speaker Inaugurates Classroom Blocks, Roads, Borehole In Abia

The House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu inaugurated development projects in Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State.

The projects included block of classrooms, offices, roads and boreholes. They are a part of his efforts to enhance the quality of life for residents.

He inaugurated the reconstruction three classrooms block with two offices at Okopedi Community Primary School in Itumbauzo ward; construction of three classrooms block with an office at Etitiulo Primary Bende; reconstruction of three classrooms block with two offices at Bende Secondary Grammar School; reconstruction of four classrooms block with two offices at Central School, Bende and reconstruction of three classrooms block with two offices at the same Central School, Bende; reconstruction of three classrooms block with two offices at Community Primary School, Bende, all in Bende Ward.

