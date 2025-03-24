Deputy Speaker Hails Tinubu’s Education Agenda

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for its commitment to education, citing the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act as a significant milestone.

He stated this while delivering a lecture at the 37th convocation ceremony and 50th Anniversary of University of Calabar, Cross River State titled “Our Gown in Town and in Cyberspace: Sustainable and HumanCentred Education, The Mandate of Our Universities, 2025-2075”.

The deputy speaker emphasised the importance of education in achieving President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which he said aims to drive economic growth, infrastructure development, healthcare, agriculture, and digital innovation.

He said: “President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda envisions a future driven by economic growth, infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and digital innovation.

As the president aptly stated, “Education is that light at the end of the tunnel; no matter how sluggish you move, it will give you the light and the hope.”

