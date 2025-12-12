Deputy Speaker Felicitates FCT Minister, Wike At 58

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has congratulated the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on his 58th birthday.

Kalu, in a congratulatory message, described the Minister as a visionary leader, courageous public servant, and tireless advocate for transformational governance.

He lauded his commitment to duty and unwavering dedication to national development, noting that since assuming office, Wike has demonstrated exceptional administrative acumen, driving critical reforms, accelerating infrastructural renewal, and restoring a renewed sense of purpose to the FCT administration.

He prayed for God’s continued protection, wisdom, and strength upon the minister, adding that this new chapter will bring greater fulfilment, renewed grace, and even bigger milestones in his service to the nation.

The deputy speaker said, “On behalf of my family and the good people of Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, I join millions of Nigerians at home and abroad in celebrating the birthday of His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, Minister of the FCT, a visionary leader, courageous public servant, and a tireless advocate for transformational governance.

“We honour a man whose commitment to duty, passion for results, and unwavering dedication to national development continue to inspire confidence in the future of the Federal Capital Territory.

“Since assuming office, H.E. Wike has demonstrated exceptional administrative acumen, driving critical reforms, accelerating infrastructural renewal, and restoring a renewed sense of purpose to the FCT administration. His leadership style, bold, pragmatic, and people-focused, has repositioned the FCT on a path of sustained progress.

“From urban regeneration and improved service delivery to security enhancements and renewed development planning, the minister’s impact is visible, tangible, and widely acknowledged. As he marks another year of life, we celebrate not just his achievements but his resilience, statesmanship, and unwavering devotion to serving Nigeria with excellence.”