Deputy Speaker Felicitates Akpabio At 63

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has felicitated the President of the Senate, Sen Godswill Akpabio, on his 63rd birthday.

Kalu, in a congratulatory message by his SA Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, lauded Akpabio’s democratic credentials, patriotic zeal, dedication and commitment to the Nigerian project.

He described the Senate President as a visionary leader whose impact continues to resonate across the nation.

The deputy speaker said that the political trajectories and exemplary leadership of the Senate President have elevated the institution of the Senate, especially the 10th National Assembly.

He prayed that God would grant him renewed strength, sound health, and greater wisdom to continue steering the Senate with distinction and purpose.

Kalu said, “On behalf of my family and the good people of Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to the President of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator (Dr) Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.

On this special day, we join millions of well-wishers across Nigeria and beyond to celebrate the life, leadership, and statesmanship of the President of the Senate.

“Senator Akpabio has, over the years, distinguished himself as a visionary leader whose impact continues to resonate across the nation. From his days as Governor of Akwa Ibom State to his service as a federal lawmaker and now as the President of the 10th Senate, he has remained committed to transformational governance, democratic growth, and the collective progress of our country.

“His dedication to strengthening legislative institutions, fostering cooperation among arms of government, and advancing policies that uplift citizens stands as a testament to his passion for public service.

“Today, we celebrate not just his achievements but the resilience, wisdom, and empathy he brings to national leadership.

“As he marks another year, we pray that God grants him renewed strength, sound health, and greater wisdom to continue steering the Senate with distinction and purpose.”