Deputy Speaker Emerges AU Parliament’s Monetary, Financial Affairs C’ttee Chair

I n recognition of his parliamentary skills and contributions, Nigeria’s Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has been elected Chairman of the Monetary and Financial Affairs Committee of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) with Senator Christine Mwando Katempa (Democratic Republic of Congo) named Deputy Chairman.

The Chairmanship of the Monetary and Financial Affairs Committee, which is one of the highest positions zoned to the West African caucus of the parliament, was recently vacated by Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak (Ghana) following his nomination as Minister.

Hon. Chief Fortune Zephania Charumbira, President of the Pan-African Parliament announced Kalu’s appointment during a session of the Pan-African Parliament yesterday in Midrand, South Africa.

Kalu’s emergence followed his nomination by the West African Caucus, which the plenary of the parliament then approved before the announcement by Chief Fortune Charumbira.

