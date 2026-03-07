Deputy Speaker: CSOs Ask NYSC, Law School To Clear Air On Petition

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs), has called on the managements of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Nigerian Law School, and Council of Legal Education to clear the air regarding a petition against the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

Operating under the auspices of Civil Society Groups of Good Governance (CSGGG), the coalition predicated its demand on the need for probity and accountability in public governance.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, President of CSGGG, Dominic Ogakwu, said the aforementioned institutions of government have the responsibility of providing clarity on allegations that the senior lawmaker may have done the mandatory national youth service side-side-side with his law school programme.

Ogakwu, however, acknowledged the outstanding contributions of the Bende Federal constituency, Abia State, representative to national development as seen in the quality of bills, and motions standing in his name.

“Let me make it clear that we are non-aligned, partisan or otherwise, and our interest in this matter which has been raging for a while without due attention by the relevant authorities; the Nigerian Law School, the National Youth Service Corps, should be a source of great worry to all patriotic Nigerians.

“We do not impute any crime, yet, rather we demand clarity as to the (alleged) possibility of Rt. Hon. Kalu, after swearing two oaths, one with the NYSC and the other with the Nigerian Law School that he will abide faithfully and wholly with the demands of the Service Year and the rigours of the Law School still carry out two functions which are mutually exclusive.”