April 5, 2025
April 5, 2025
Deputy Speaker Condemns Plateau Killings

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has unequivocally condemned the recent killings in Plateau State by unknown gunmen.

The assailants recently invaded the Ruwi, Hurti, and Tadai communities in the Bokkos Local Government Area, as well as Manguna and Dafo, launching brutal attacks on numerous homes and families.

The devastating assaults reportedly resulted in significant loss of life and destruction of property across the affected communities.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Kalu expressed deep concern and outrage over the attacks, stressing that such wanton killings and bloodletting are unacceptable and must be condemned by every patriotic Nigerian.

He welcomed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to apprehending the perpetrators and bringing them to justice, assuring the President of the Parliament’s unwavering support in that effort.

The Deputy Speaker also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, and the entire people of Plateau State over the tragic incident.

He urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant government agencies to urgently provide relief materials to those affected by the attacks, emphasizing the need for swift action to alleviate the victims’ suffering.

