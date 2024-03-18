Deputy Speaker Asks Igbo to Support Tinubu’s Govt

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has called on the people of the South East to reciprocate the kind gesture of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration by supporting the government, cognisant of the fact that one of their own is involved in the leadership.

Kalu said such support will also encourage the president to assent to the South East Development Commission bill sponsored by him for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the region, adding that the president and his team are intentional about giving the South East a sense of belonging.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu, said Kalu made the call at the inauguration dinner of the federal commissioner representing Abia State on the NPC board, Chief Emmanuel Trump Eke, at the weekend in Abuja. He said: “This president has shown us love despite the fact that we did not vote as we ought to have voted.

“He has shown us great love and it’s about time we also started reciprocating the way we support the government in words and in action. “And I want to thank all of you here who are Igbo people who supported not going on protest. “When the calls came that Igbo are not joining the protest, that Igbo should join the protest; we said no, we are not protesting. I am proud of you.

I want to thank you. “The president gave us the Chief of Naval Staff, an Igbo man from Enugu. “He gave us the Minister of Works from Ebonyi. The president came to Abia and gave us the number six citizen of the country. “The president gave the chairman of Governor’s Forum to Imo State. “The president gave a lot of ministers from the South East opportunities to head some ministries like science and technology and all the rest of them.

“The way to pay him back is to support him and make sure that we help stabilise national loyalty and increase national cohesion. “We are working hard to ensure that most of you are strategically positioned. “We are working hard to make sure that businesses owned by you are supported.”