Deputy Senate President Extols Sultan Of Sokoto At 67

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has felicitated the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar on the occasion of his 67th birthday.

Senator Barau, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, described the Sultan of Sokoto as an untiring promoter of peace, unity and national cohesion.

The 20th Sultan of Sokoto was born on 24th August 1956. He is the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and head of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI).

The Deputy President of the Senate said since the Sultan ascended the throne in 2006, he has been playing a vital role in the promotion of peace, unity and national cohesion in the country.

“I celebrate with His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on the occasion of his 67th birthday. I pray Allah SWT to grant him sound health and strength for us to continue to tap from his wealth of knowledge, wisdom and experience.

‘’Since his ascension to the throne in 2006, he has been at the forefront of promoting peace, unity and tranquillity in the country and beyond,’ Barau said.