Deputy Senate President: APC’s N’west Chair Backs N’central

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman, North West, Salihu Lukman, has thrown his weight behind the North Central to produce the Deputy Senate President. Lukman, who accused the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and National Secretary, Senator Omisero of running the party unconstitutionally, said that would the ideal thing.

According to him, it is unconstitutional for the NWC to zone political offices without consulting other arms and also holding a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. addressed to the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, in Abuja, Lukman said: “To my mind, I believe the complains by party leaders and members from North-Central about exclusion are legitimate.

“However, the way to resolve the grievances would have been to put all the leadership positions in the two chambers of the National Assembly as part of the basket of positions being negotiated. “This is in the first place what Article 13.4(vi) of the APC constitution directed the NWC to first undertake by developing a proposed electoral guidelines and regulations to guide negotiations within the structures of the APC.”