Deputy Gov Mandates Strengthening Of PHCs In Edo rural Areas

he Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon Dennis Idahosa, has mandated that Primary Healthcare facilities across the rural areas in Edo State be strengthened as part of efforts to provide essential and accessible health services to rural dwellers.

He gave this directive when he chaired the 4th quarterly meeting of the state Primary Health Care (PHC) taskforce in Benin. A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Friday Aghedo, said the deputy governor challenged the local government chairmen to expand access to essential healthcare services across the state.

As the taskforce chairman, Idahosa emphasised that all hands must be on deck to carry out the scheduled Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine campaign in Edo State in 2026 for children from 9months to 14 years of age, regardless of their previous vaccination record.

Idahosa, while presiding over the PHC Taskforce Meeting, stated that all hands must be on deck to carryout the scheduled Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine campaign in the state in 2026.

He explained that the essence of the MR vaccine campaign is to boost herd immunity. Idahosa declared, “Our collective goal is to reach every eligible child in Edo State with the MR vaccine. No child should be left behind.”