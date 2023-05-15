Deputy Gov Laments Sycophancy, Challenges Kwara South Leaders

Kwara State Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi has challenged Kwara South leaders of thought for a leader that will provide direction for the people. He lamented the negative effects of sycophancy on the country.

Alabi made the call at the Kwara South Leaders’ retreat held at the Thomas Adewumi University Oko in the Irepodun Local Government Area over the weekend. He said: “To achieve our goals of creating a prosperous Kwara South, we need a leader that would be providing direction.

“Nothing meaningful can be achieved without a clear-cut leader as a group of people. “Everybody is claiming to be a leader in Kwara South, and it can never work like that, we need to choose a leader that will be speaking for us. “We can only achieve our desires when we work and come together as one strong voice.”