Deputy Gov Commissions NB’s Skill Acquisition Facility In Kaduna

Nigerian Breweries Plc has disclosed that it has commissioned a state-of-the-art Maltina Skills Acquisition Centre in Kakuri, Kaduna, State, as part of efforts to empower people of its host communities.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony in Kaduna recently, the Deputy Governor, Kaduna State, Hadiza Balarabe, described the milestone as not just the inauguration of a physical edifice but the birth of new opportunities, dreams, and pathways to economic independence for countless young people across the state.

Balarabe explained that “the impact of this center will extend far beyond its walls. As these young people gain skills and economic independence, they will contribute to the growth of our local economy, strengthen their communities, and inspire others to follow similar paths of self-development.”

While expressing profound appreciation to the management of the company for the remarkable CSR initiative, she noted that the centre stands as a demonstration of the company’s commitment to sustainable development and dedication to the communities in which it operates.

“What Nigerian Breweries has accomplished here resonates deeply with the vision and priorities of Senator Uba Sani’s administration.

“The Kaduna State Government acknowledges the significant importance of acquiring modern skills, especially in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and other relevant industry skills in today’s world, in addition to formal education.

“By equipping our youth with these practical, market-ready skills, this centre will play a crucial role in transforming job seekers into job creators, fostering self-reliance, and significantly reducing unemployment in our state,” she said.

She expressed the administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for private and corporate organisations to operate, grow, and contribute to Kaduna’s shared prosperity.

Essaadi further described the project as a testament to the company’s commitment to enriching lives and building a future of opportunities, particularly for the youth and women in Kakuri community.

He explained that the skill acquisition centre was built as a response to the demand of rapidly evolving world which considers skill development as key driver for economic transformation.

“Unemployment and underemployment remain significant challenges, particularly among our youth and women.

The skill acquisition centre addresses these critical challenges by empowering individuals with practical and marketable solutions. Enhancing self-reliance, fostering entrepreneurship and contributing to the broader economic growth of the region,” he said.

