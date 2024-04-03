Deputy Commissioner Of Police Commits Suicide In Oyo

A Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Gbolahan Oyedemi, was reportedly found dead on Monday in his Ogbomoso, Oyo State, home in a suspected suicide. Olugbemi, serving with the Force Criminal and Investigation Department (FCID) Alagbon, Lagos, was said to have travelled home to celebrate Easter. The body of the officer celebrated for his role during the #EndSARS protests, was allegedly found hanging in the house.

Oyedemi was the Aide de Camp to the late former Oyo State Governor Adebayo Alao Akala in 2006. However, the circumstances surrounding his death were not clear as of the time of filing this report. Spokeswoman for the FCID, DSP Funmilayo Eguaoje, confirmed Oyedemi death, stating that they had launched an investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause of the DCP’s death. She said: “No one can tell specifically what the cause of his death is until an investigation is carried out.

“There is no official statement from the Inspector-General of Police yet. “So, I won’t be able to tell you anything about it for now. “No official statement is approved by the IGP.” It was learnt that Oyedemi’s home had been cordoned off as sympathisers stood in clusters mourning the tragic end of the officer. One of his neighbours said: “I saw him driving personally into his beautiful mansion. “It’s only him we see around. “His family is not usually seen with him.”