Depression Surges: Rising Food, Cooking Fuel Prices Leave Nigerians Gloomy

Although food is one of the basic needs of man, for a number of Nigerians, who are confronted with the reality of rising costs of cooking gas and foodstuffs, having two meals a day has become a luxury. That is as the effect of inflation bites harder. LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes on the plight of Nigerians and the need to save more Nigerians from slipping into the abyss of poverty

Like Nigerians groaning under the weight of the crushing effects of inflation, Mrs Anjola Adedeji does not pretend to be insulated. While the trader and mother of four laments the spiralling prices of foodstuffs on the one hand, how to cook is another slice of worry, following the rising price of cooking gas on the other hand.

With her baby strapped to her back, she raced to the nearest cooking gas retail shop, carrying her 5kg gas cylinder to buy a half of a kilogram for N600 in the Owodunni area of Ketu, Lagos State; something she said was compelled to buy only to get her beans completely cooked after power supply abruptly went off, dashing her hope of saving money on energy through her electric cooker.

In what she called a choice between the devil and the deep blue sea, in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, Anjola revealed that despite the prohibitive price of kerosene at N850 for a bottle, it would still make economic sense to cook with charcoal. “Please tell our leaders not to forget us. We are suffering. The price of everything is costly. Garri, rice, beans, everything! We can hardly feed. See how much we now buy a kilogram of gas. Life is too hard, ” she lamented.

After Algeria, Nigeria is deemed the second largest producer of the gas in Africa. In fact, experts say Nigeria produces more gas than it imports. However, despite the said abundance of gas in Nigeria, Nigerians lament and groan over the rocketing price of the commodity. In a month, findings in multiple retail outlets in Lagos and Ogun states revealed an average N350 increase on the price of gas as the price of cooking gas climbed from N800-N1,100/ N1,200 per kilogram.

Expressing worry about how the price of gas could further shoot up, the President of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers, Olatunbosun Oladapo, told a national newspaper that the price of 12.5kg cooking gas could hit as high as N18,000 by December, if the Federal Government fails to checkmate the activities of the terminal owners. According to him, they are hiding under the guise of high foreign exchange to increase prices to further increase the suffering of the masses.

“There is a ridiculous hike in gas prices going on right now and I am afraid that if the Federal Government does not step in to checkmate the activities of these terminal owners, prices could reach as high as N18million per metric ton by December. This means that a 12.5kg could go as high as N18,000,” he said.

Meanwhile, on top of the rocketing price of gas, the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that Nigeria’s annual inflation rose to its highest level in nearly two decades in July at 24.08% against 22.79% in June. Also, in what some observers described as a double dose of agony, the NBS, in its Consumer Price Index for August, said Nigeria’s inflationary trend was driven by increase in food prices.

Food inflation rate in August 2023, it said, was 29.34 per cent on a year-on- year basis. It further noted that the rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by increase in the prices of oil and fat, bread and cereals, fish, fruit, meat, vegetables and potatoes, yam and other tubers, vegetable, milk, cheese and eggs.

More Nigerians wail

For Idowu Akinlabi, Nigerians would be grateful if the issues of food security and rising energy costs are addressed, stating that feeding his family is now a tall order as inflation has eaten deep into his income and his pay has remained stagnant in the last five years. The primary school teacher said: “If the current situation persists, I see a situation whereby the current security situation will get worse. Look at me! I only work to feed my family. Thank God for having an understanding wife. What I spend on feeding and cooking gas scares me. We can’t continue like this.”

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph, a cooking gas dealer, Lamidi Akibu, said patron- age had dropped as most of her customers no longer buy the quantity they used to buy before the price of cooking gas surged. “Customers, who were buying 2kg of gas now buy just 1kg. The ones who bought 1kg now buy half of a kilogram. Some just come and walk away. I’m also affected because my daily sales have dropped. That’s what most customers don’t understand. Many believe it’s boom time for us but it’s not the case.

What we buy determines how we sell. Dollar keeps rising against our naira and we will be fooling ourselves if we think the price will fall.” A housewife and Lagos resident, told Sunday Telegraph how her eating pattern has been altered. “Since I can’t be comfortable cooking with charcoal, what I do is just to cook once a day. I occasionally cook twice a day though. I’ve come to realize that it’s no longer possible to cook three times a day.

Where is even the food?” Commenting, a trader, Mrs Bola Lawal, said it was time the Nigerian government saved Nigerians from the current hardship. “It is even hard to buy food, let alone cooking gas. When Buhari was in charge, I was saying things were bad, that we never had a worse government. Now that we have our Baba Tinubu in government, suffering has continued. I’ve decided to keep my cylinder somewhere. I now depend on charcoal. Honestly, I’m tired of this country. The hardship here is now unbearable,” she lamented

Cooking gas price may hit N2,000 per kg by Christmas – Energy Consultant

Energy consultant and economics lecturer at the University of Lagos, Dr Babatope Ogunbiyi, has warned that the price a kilogram of gas could hit N2,000 if the current free fall of the naira is not arrested. “The situation we found ourselves is quite unfortunate but it didn’t start today. That’s the point. That’s why, in trying to investigate, we found out that government has been harbouring some things without letting the public know the extent of the damage done.

They cover up their mess and push to the next government. The understanding of the economy is the thinking of making investments. If you’re saving and you’re consuming it, you are not doing anything. But the understanding of every economy is saving. I will give you an example. Norway has oil, just the way we have. And since they discovered oil, the government of the country decided that proceeds from the oil must go to investments.They didn’t touch a dime.

“That’s why today, an average Norwegian will tell you that, look, for another 100 years, America and other countries will be responsible for their welfare because they invested in those areas and they are making money. Former Finance Minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, advised us but we didn’t listen when the boom was here and we said again that for an economy to move, we need a strong foreign reserve,and that is the backup that we don’t have. So, to- day, what we are seeing is a two-edged sword.

It’s hitting us this way and that way. And how to get out of the woods is the question everyone is asking. And if we are not careful with the way the naira is somersaulting today , by Christmas, we will buy a kilogram of gas for N2,000, “he told Sunday Telegraph. Ogunbiyi, however, harped on the need for Nigeria to be a producing nation and crush those he called middlemen to save the naira from further slump. “Government would have to redesign some things in the economy. One of it is the exchange rate.

We may have to go back to a fixed exchange rate because when you float the exchange rate, the power of middleman is stronger than yours. Then, expect naira to continue to fall . If this happens in other countries, so many heads would roll. “If the government is ready to make scapegoats of some people, we can heave a sigh of relief but if the government is not ready to do that, it is to their advantage. “Then, we must be a producing nation. The economy is bad and it’s a problem of our consumption.

We buy everything. I will give an illustration. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said that this trend cannot continue, that the Adire we are making at Abeokuta is now being imported from China. Those in the industry are just looking. They are no longer relevant. Suddenly, what they will produce in a year, the Chinese will produce in a day.”

Ignorance pushing Nigerians back to solid fuels – REAN President,Segun Adaju

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, President, Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria( REAN), Mr Segun Adaju, said it was possible for Nigeria to create a business model that would make alternatives to cooking gas affordable without necessarily resorting to solid fuels. He blamed the embrace of dirty fuels by Nigerians on the rising cost of gas and lack of awareness of the importance of alternative sources of energy. “It is true that people are moving away from gas. It is expensive and people are going back to solid fuels.The global price of gas has also shot up.

Of course, it is more profitable to sell outside than to sell locally. The reason people are going back to solid fuels is basically because of lack of awareness. There are clean cooking stoves. They are energy-efficient.There is solar stove. I saw one in Kigali sometime ago. People are not aware of this technology. “They believe it’s cheaper to go to the bush and cut down trees to cook. These are some of the constraints. We need to create awareness about the available alternatives. We also need to create a business model that allows people to pay in instalments.

That way, it can be more affordable. Government needs to create an enabling environment for business people to come into the sector. “For example, in the Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria, one of the challenges we have is that we don’t get incentives from the government in terms of tax holidays, duty waivers and so on. If government can provide the needed support, I can assure you that investors will be attracted and you can be sure that that will translate to cheaper alternative sources of energy.”

Govt. appears clueless

Commenting, Achike Chude, a public affairs commentator and National Vice Chairman of Joint Action Front(JAF), said though the primary duty of every government is to make life meaningful to the people, the opposite has been the case since the beginning of the present administration. He stated that the government appears clueless as to what to do to ameliorate the suffering of the masses. “What we have seen since the beginning of this administration is an increase in the suffering of the people.

I’m not saying it is deliberate but the government seems to have no idea about what to do to ameliorate the suffering of the people. And so, when we are talking about palliatives, some of us are of the opinion that any- thing that will make the government start sending money to Nigerians will be rife with corruption. When the government said they would send N25,000 to 50 mil- lion Nigerian households for a period of three months, the question we have always asked is, how did they do the mapping for these Nigerians?

Where are these people located? We saw that during the controversy over naira redesign. We saw that a lot of Nigerians were unbanked, especially the vulnerable people. They do not have accounts.They do not even have Android phones. That is why some of us think it’s a project that is designed for corruption and to make a few people rich. ” On the quick measures the government needs to take to reduce hardships across Nigeria, Chude said: “There are two things the government should do to address the current economic crisis.

The first is to ensure the prices of foodstuffs go down drastically. Two, the government must ensure that the cost of transportation also goes down because it touches everything we do, including cooking gas, because you have to transport it across the country and the cost of fuelling these trucks is prohibitive. Diesel is now over a thousand naira. You know all these things add to the cost of basic items.”

Speaking on why there may not be short term solutions to the rising cost of food stuffs, he told Sunday Telegraph: “I’m not sure there are short term solutions the government can embark on, especially with regard to foodstuffs because you have to solve the problem of insecurity in some parts the country; you have to look at the issue of transporting these foodstuffs un- der very negative conditions. Maybe, there could be long term measures to get Nigeria out of the woods.

And that will be to lay economic framework to get Nigeria out of the woods. But that will be difficult because right now, we are already servicing debt with 95 percent of our budget. It’s a vicious circle. ” Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu had after the announcement of the removal of subsidy on petrol on May 29, which is believed in some quarters to have worsened Nigeria’s inflation crisis, said he felt the pains of Nigerians and assured that the hardships of the moment will give way to a more prosperous, equitable and inclusive economy.

Tinubu also approved N35,000 provisional wage award for all treasury-paid Federal Government workers for six months, even as the Federal Government pledged its commitment to fast-track the provision of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to ease public transportation difficulties associated with the removal of petrol subsidy.

Depressed patients keep rising – Clinical Psychologist

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, a Director at Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital,Yaba, Lagos State and immediate past Vice Chairman of Nigerian Psychological Association, Lagos State Chapter,Akin Gabriel, described anger as the most dreadful reaction of the present time to general hardships, noting that there is a rising trend in the presentation of individuals with depressive symptoms visiting hospitals.

He said: “Tough times have always been with us. If you go back into history, we have episodes and periods that have been occasioned by general hardships, difficulties with regular life, insecurity and everything. It means strife and challenges are parts of our lives. “But anger is the most dreadful reaction of the present time. And it’s dreadful because it can manifest in many forms. The most obvious one everyone knows about is violence and physical aggression. But it’s not just about that. Internalized anger is there. A person keeps blaming himself. He is angry with himself.

It can be repressed as a form of defence mechanism but it constitutes a deeper danger.” Gabriel continued:” It can be extended to the family. Love and care become secondary. He can’t get enough fuel in his car anymore. Salary is not good enough to put food on his table. He extends the anger to the way he greets people. The expression of anger can also bring out some psychological pathologies. For the one that internalizes and represses it, he could begin to slip into depression,or some anxiety disorder can begin to come up. We are getting increased cases of various forms in the hospitals.

The last time we had a surge like this was during COVID-19 and EndSARS. Now, we are seeing a rising trend in the presentation of individuals with depressive symptoms coming to the hospitals.” Gabriel admonished Nigerians to start responding to the current situation and not just reacting to it. According to him, it natural to react but responding to it would mean thinking outside the box and doing everything legitimate outside what they currently do to improve themselves and their earnings.