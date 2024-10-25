Depression, Restlessness, Others Can Be Triggered By Masturbation –Study

Share

Regular porn-users who try to stop suddenly can suffer physical withdrawallike symptoms such as headaches, chills and even nausea, experts have discovered.

The researchers made the discovery while studying problematic pornography use (PPU) — compulsive porn-watching that interferes with everyday life. Other health challenges experienced by some who tried to quit include depression, ‘brain fog’, feelings of loneliness an drestlessness.

The phenomenon, sometimes called porn addiction, has previously been linked to erectile dysfunction and mental health problems such as depression and anxiety.

ever, scientists now believe up to two thirds of people with PPU can also suffer health issues if they try to cease porn use. Similar problems are seen in drug addicts when they try to stop using narcotics and the team are now researching how common the condition is among porn-watchers and how long the symptoms last.

PPU is a form of compulsive sexual behaviour disorder, defined by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a failure to control intense, repetitive sexual impulses or urges. This could be to the point of neglecting relationships, personal health, other interests and responsibilities.

