Depression Almost Made Me Lost My Wife, Kassia – Kellyrae

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 9 winner, Kingsley Oritsetimeyin, better known as Kellyrae, has recounted how he lost all his money to gambling.

The reality star while narrating the painful experience in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo revealed that the incident occurred shortly before he participated in the BBNaija reality show, leaving him deeply depressed and consumed by guilt.

According to him, the situation strained his relationship with his girlfriend, Kassia, as he felt unworthy of her support.

He said, “I had some money, but because I wanted more, the money was not enough; I started gambling with it and then lost it all. I was depressed. Every night, I was awake, thinking,”

“I was thinking one day; I called her and said, let’s just break up. I feel I don’t have what it takes to really care for you because I feel guilty most of the time that there are things I’m supposed to be doing.”

He added that despite his struggles, Kassia stood by him and became a pillar of support during those challenging times.

According to him, Her unwavering encouragement helped Kellyrae persevere, eventually leading to his success on the reality show.

Fans have since praised Kassia for her loyalty and Kellyrae for his honesty in sharing his story.

