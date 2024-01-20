DEPOWA President To Sponsor 40 Officers, Soldiers Wives’ Breast Cancer Test

…stresses the importance of regular exercise.

The President of the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA) and wife of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Mrs Oghogho Musa, has offered to “sponsor” breast cancer screening (mammogram) of 40 officers, soldiers’ spouses.

The defence chief’s wife, who made the offer on Saturday at Lungi Barracks in Abuja, stressed the importance of exercising regularly, prioritizing health matters, as well as consulting medical experts whenever the need arose.

She said: “I’m giving forty women a New Year gift of sponsorship for a mammogram. We will select twenty wives of officers and twenty from NASOWA”

On the health benefit of engaging in regular exercise, she stated: “The benefits of exercise can never be over-emphasised. We must be deliberate about our health. We must take care of ourselves before we’ll be able to take care of the home and everybody. And this is why we are here today.

“And we must take exercise as we eat food because that is one of our food to the body. We must take it seriously. And I really want to thank you. I want to thank you because today we all made it from the start to the finish line.

“We say we can start 30 minutes of work a day and then gradually you progress. So please let’s keep it up. Let’s continue to abide by what we’ve been taught this morning from our doctor here.

“We thank God for the opportunity and we thank God for His grace. And I’m really, really happy this morning because this is the first walk we’ll take this year, 2024, and I’m amazed at the number of people that came. And please celebrate yourself again.

“She has advised us and has told us what to do and ask the right questions so that we’ll have a heavy lifter. Always.

Earlier, the chairman of the health and sports committee, Dr. Juliette Ango, explained that aerobics and other forms of workout, help to “curtail” non-communicable diseases.

“just want to give a small charge because the whole idea why we are trying to encourage people to be working for health is because of the benefits, the mass benefits of working and it has a direct implication or it helps us to curtail the non-communicable diseases, most importantly hypertension.

“Most of us think hypertension is when you have a headache and you present to the hospital. But there is a reason why it’s called a silent killer.

“It’s sad that I have to tell you that we still have people with 200 and 1:20 as high as that this morning. Quite a number that we had to give them emergency hypertensives.

“And most of them didn’t join the work. That is like sitting on a time bomb. That is like sitting on a time bomb because we have our children as wives of personnel.

“We have to cater for the home front as our husbands are busy. If we drop dead now, it’s not an attack, it’s not witchcraft, but it’s because we neglected to take charge of our health on that account”, she noted.

The DEPOWA “Walk for Health” Aerobics, which had participants from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Police, began with blood sugar and other tests.