DEPOWA President Empowers Widows Of Fallen Heroes

The wife of the Chief of Defence Staff, Mrs Oghogho Christopher Musa and the president Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), has empowered widows of the fallen heroes and wives of the serving soldiers with empowerment kits and cash.

Addressing the widows of the fallen heroes at the Army Officers’ Ness and suites, Mauduguri, on Tuesday, Mrs Oghogho Musaid ” Today, I am here to show appreciation for you for keeping the home front for us, and some of your breadwinners have paid the supreme price for us to live in peace”.

” I am providing these as my widows might, to show appreciation to you. Among these beneficiaries are 31 windows of our fallen heroes who would go home with N200,000 each and grinding machines.”, she said

Mrs Oghogho said, ” I urged you to make good use of the items given to you. If you make good use of these items, you will make me do more. Do you want me to do more? Pls keep good use of it.”

Earlier during her visit, the DEPOWS President flagged off “the Thank you to our troops campaign to appreciate the sacrifices of the troops for keeping the nation safe.

Addressing a world press conference at the 7 Division Hospitals and Medical services, Maiduguri on Monday night, the DEPOWA President, Mrs Oghogho Musa, said.

” Today is a proud and deeply meaningful day for us at the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA) — a day when we formally launch the “Thank You to Our Troops” Campaign: a national movement of gratitude, solidarity, and recognition for the men and women of our Armed Forces who defend this great nation.”

The DEPOWA President said, ” This campaign is dedicated to you — our heroes. We will keep travelling, speaking, and mobilising until every Nigerian, from the youngest child to the most senior elder, has joined us in saying: THANK YOU. Because gratitude fuels morale. Morale fuels excellence. And excellence fuels victory.”

“Before standing here today, I had the privilege — and the humbling duty — of visiting some of our fighting troops and wounded soldiers at the 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital, as well as the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, both here in Maiduguri.

When I walked into the ward of wounded soldiers during my visit, my heart grew heavy at the sight before me. Row after row of brave men lay in hospital beds — some with amputated limbs wrapped in thick bandages, others with deep burns across their skin, their faces framed with the silent endurance of pain”,, Mrs Musa said.

The President Saud ” I saw young soldiers struggling to sit up, their eyes clouded not with fear, but with the fatigue of long, sleepless nights in combat. One had bullet wounds that still bled beneath fresh dressings, and another could barely whisper as he fought through the agony of fractured ribs.

“I spoke with a soldier whose leg had been lost to an IED blast; yet, despite great pain, he told me he would give his other leg if it meant keeping his country safe.

In those faces, I saw both unimaginable suffering and the unbreakable will to serve. These are not just injuries — they are the living proof of sacrifice, a daily reminder that the freedom and peace we enjoy are bought at a very high price – paid for by these brave troops.”.

“I looked into the eyes of young men who have given parts of their bodies to defend this country, yet still carried an unshakable resolve to return to duty if called upon.

“I held the hands of mothers’ sons who now carry the scars of freedom on their bodies. I saw pain, yes — but more than that, I saw pride, patriotism, and an unbreakable spirit.

These moments strengthened my resolve that their sacrifices for Nigeria should not go unrecognised, and that this campaign must touch the heart of every soldier, every veteran, and every Nigerian.”, she added.

She said, “I have therefore come, on behalf of DEPOWA; my sisters from NAOWA, NOWA, NAFOWA, POWA, and the millions of grateful Nigerians who stand with us today, on a special mission — a mission of the heart — to say, in one unified voice: THANK YOU.

Thank you for your service, your sacrifices, and your unshakable commitment to defending our nation.

This is important because every day, across land, air, and sea, our troops stand watch over our sovereignty, our safety, and our freedom. They do this often at great personal cost — missing family milestones, enduring harsh conditions, and in many cases, making the ultimate sacrifice.”.

“On behalf of DEPOWA, I wish to express our deepest appreciation to His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief, and to our mother of the nation, my mentor and First Lady of Nigeria – Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for their steadfast leadership and unwavering support for our Armed Forces and their families.

We also salute the Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs, the Theatre Commander here, the GOC 7 Division, and all senior military leaders whose daily guidance, sacrifice, and dedication ensure that our troops are prepared, supported, and honoured in service. Without your leadership, the safety and sovereignty we enjoy as a nation would be impossible, she added.