Depot Owners Increase Prices Of Petroleum Products

Depot owners have increased the exdepot or gantry prices of their petroleum product prices including fuel, diesel, aviation fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Ex-depot price is the wholesale cost at which petrol leaves the refinery’s storage depot, essentially the price per litre charged to marketers, distributors, or bulk buyers before any retail markup, transportation, taxes, or margins are added. Think of it as the base price of fuel before it reaches the pump.

According to the current daily oil and gas market intelligence report of Petroleumprice. ng/oil price, seen by New Telegraph yesterday, in Lagos, Eterna increased its fuel price to N800; Integrated, fuel (N800), diesel, N923; Lister, N780; NIPCO, 750, diesel (N930), LPG N880 and Dangote, N703 and diesel, N914. Others are Ibeto, diesel, N923; Pinnacle, diesel N938; Ibachem, diesel N923; Navgas, LPG N875; Ardova, LPG, N875 and Dangote, fuel N703 and diesel, N914.

According to the source, in Warri Matric increased fuel price to N805; diesel, N945 and Aviation fuel (ATK) N995; Danmarna, fuel, N800; diesel, N935; Parker, fuel N801; A.Y.M Shafa, N800, diesel N935 and Prudent, diesel, N934, In Calabar, Matrix increased fuel price to N805 while in Port Harcourt, Masters, increased fuel price to N802; Matrix, N805 and Sigmund, N804.

The data showed that Matrix had the highest price in Warri; NIPCO had the average price while Dangote had the lowest price. The highest price for diesel was Matrix in Warri, average price, Ibeto and Dangote having the lowest price.

For ATK (Aviation fuel) the highest price was Matrix in Warri, while for LPG, NIPCO had the highest price and the lowest price was ARDOVA. The prices were also confirmed by the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN).