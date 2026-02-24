Deportation Tally Hits 113 As US Arrests 19 More Nigerians

The United States has listed more Nigerians for deportation after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) added 19 more to its “worstof-the-worst” criminal offenders list. The list of Nigerians facing deportation from America was first published early this month with 79 names.

But the list climbed to 133 after the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made more arrests within three weeks. On its website over the weekend ,the DHS said those newly listed were convicted of a range of serious offences, including sexual assault of a minor, fraud, assault, drug trafficking and money laundering.

They are: Adeolu Solabu, Oladayo Agboola, Chinonso Ochie, Oluchi Jennifer Chimdimma Chime, Samuel Omorodion and Sunday Adediora. Others are: Sunday Kunkushi, Mkpouto Etukudoh, Marcus Unigwe, Kehinde James, Blessing Uchanma, Victor Adebisi, Richard Ugbah and Olaniyi Ojikutu.

The rest are: Oluwamuyiwa Olawoye, Okechukwu Amadi, Femi Jolayemi, Anthony Asanya, Izuchukwu Okoye and Ebele Agbasiele. They are awaiting deportation following the completion of mandatory immigration procedures, according to the website.

The department said: “The US Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of the worst criminal aliens arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “Under Secretary Kristi Noem’s leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling Donald Trump’s promise and carrying out mass deportations — starting with the worst of the worst — including the illegal aliens you see here.”

Meanwhile, border czar, Tom Homan, insists immigration operations will continue despite sharp opposition from the majority of Americans. Time.com quoted him as saying: “For those who are not a national security threat or public safety risk, you are not exempt from immigration enforcement actions. “If you’re in the country illegally, you are not off the table.”

White House Deputy Press Secretary, Abigail Jackson, said last week that mass deportations would continue to get rid of criminal and illegal aliens. Jackson said: “As always, anyone in the country illegally is eligible to be deported. President Trump is keeping his promise to carry out the largest mass deportation operation in history.”