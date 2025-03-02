Deportation: FG should take legal actions against US, Trump – APC Chieftain

Share

The Chairman, Rimax Institute of Computer Science and Technology, Lagos, Chief Livinus Okwara, has called the Federal Government to sue the American government for deporting over 85 Nigerians, whom the US President, Donald Trump called irregular immigrants.

Also, Okwara wants the FG’s legal action to compel the US government to reverse the policy.

It would be recalled that President Trump, made good his threat to deport those he described as irregular immigrants under his new immigration policy among the other 100 Executive Bills he signed into law on assumption of office on January 20th this year as the 47th American President. Chief Okwara made the call in his reaction to the development.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu should collaborate with the relevant government bodies, such as the National Assembly, Ministry of Justice, 36 states, and Abuja, as well as the 774 local government areas in the country to ensure that the legal action succeeds.

He said: “Nigeria is a member of the UN; so, we have the legal right to ask the global body to intervene in this matter. It is a human rights issue. Deporting nationals in handcuffs and putting them in chains, amounted to criminalizing them. This is unacceptable.”

Okwara, who is the Nna Ndigbo of Lagos State, and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also said that it was thoroughly distasteful to maltreat our citizens, Africans, and nationals from Mexico, Brazi,l and Nicaragua, among others.

He said that many Nigerians living in America went there for different purposes, including as medical doctors, nurses, engineers, pilots, and journalists, thereby contributing to the development of that country, and ensuring that they deserved decent human treatment.

He advised the government to give the returnees, including other nationals who may wish to live in Nigeria, dual citizenship and freedom to engage in legitimate businesses, including hotel/tourism, real estate, road construction, education and Information, Communication and Technology (ICT).

He described as stifling, Trump’s economic policy of a 25 percent tariff on imports, saying that his vision is to rule the world.

“He wants to take over boundaries, including Canada. I had predicted the emergence of someone who would be akin to ‘666’. That person is Donald Trump,” he said.

The APC stalwart said that as the alleged irregular immigrants began avoiding immigration officials, including abandoning their workplaces, like factories, schools, churches, and mosques, to evade arrest, just as a new international currency, BRICS, being nurtured by China, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, and Nigeria, for example, is coming on stream soon, the American economy may soon face serious challenges that may lead to its eventual collapse if the policy is not reviewed immediately.

Further, he said that Nigeria will gain tremendously from the returnees, as many of them are professionals, who will invest in our economy like agriculture, mass tourism, engineering, health, and entrepreneurship.

