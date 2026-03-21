Deportation Deal Affects Only Nigerians Lacking Legal Status In Uk – Presidency

The Presidency has clarified that the recently signed repatriation agreement with the United Kingdom affects only Nigerians lacking legal status in that country.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, stressed that the deal, sealed between the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and the UK’s Home Secretary, Rt Hon Shabana Mahmood, during President Bola Tinubu’s visit, does not obligate Nigeria to accept non-citizens. “The Nigerian government is not taking back non-Nigerians.

The UK government is not compelling Nigeria to take those who are not our citizens,” Ajayi said, while addressing the misinformation in circulation.

The agreement ensures dignified treatment for returnees, including retention of rights under Nigerian domestic law and the possibility of future re-entry if immigration criteria are met.

It outlines detailed protocols for repatriation and re-integration, such as secured travel documents, case-by-case identity checks, and protections for vulnerable individuals and potential trafficking victims.

Ajayi referenced the Ministry of Interior’s social media post, noting that the framework also promotes cooperation on information sharing, capacity building, training, and joint research in migration management and border security.