Deployment Of Digital Blackboard Will Fast Track Dev In Education – FG

The Federal Government has thrown its weight behind the full deployment of the Blackboard digital learning platform in Nigerian tertiary institutions, as it insists it would go a long way to fast-track the educational development of the country.

Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, who made this known while receiving in his office a delegation of Anthology Executives from the United States on Thursday in Abuja, noted that the Blackboard platform being championed by Anthology would ensure easy access to online academic resources, address limitation of physical capacity of learning and the inability to access credible learning materials.

Mamman pledged to provide the necessary support through relevant policies that would facilitate the progress of the Blackboard project in the country.

He said: “I am a firm believer of technology, I believe in the efficacy of what we can use technology to achieve.

“We are at the beginning of major reform in the education sector from the basic levels to tertiary levels. We know that physical capacity is a limiting factor but through IT, you can reach practically everybody and we are determined to do it.”

Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arc. Sonny Echono, who led the Anthology Executives to the minister after an earlier visit to his office by the team, explained that the Blackboard platform would see to the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Nigeria that would be a benchmark for online learning methodologies.

Echono said it would also help the country to be at the forefront of the learning management system saying that “what happened during COVID would not catch us unawares again”.

While adding that the Blackboard would enrol about 2.2 million student users in Nigeria across the 253 beneficiary institutions of the Fund, the TETFund boss revealed that plans were underway to enrol other private institutions on the Blackboard platform, saying the move would increase the target to 3 million students.

“It is a platform that handles everything even from management of the institutions to the process of seeking admission-when you get enrolled to how you finish. Also, Blackboard is able to provide content for all the institutions and the real-time engagement that the institutional ecosystem operates.

“It also gives us the opportunity to be able to benchmark what is happening in other institutions around the globe that are all using the same platforms.

“Blackboard will establish a centre of excellence in Nigeria that will be a benchmark on online learning methodologies and this will really help to be in the forefront of a learning management system that what happened during COVID will not catch us unawares again,” he said.

President of Anthology, Joe Belenardo who said the Blackboard had been tested to provide solutions to students and directors of ICT around the world through skills, explained that the Blackboard, a learning management system currently has about 6,000 clients and 150 million students globally and is designed to create additional solutions/innovations, access to network and give business development opportunities for learners.

According to him, with ICT skills, the platform would make a difference in making the world a better place.

“Many institutions around the world started a transformation to accelerate their digital journey for the great benefit of their learners.

We foresee this transformation to increase over the coming years and to become a true competitive advantage for those who embrace this change, like TETFund’s beneficiary institutions and the larger education community.

“We therefore welcome your initiative and are very happy and enthusiastic to be part of it,” Belenardo said.