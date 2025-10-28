Dependence On Oil Exports May Undermine Nigeria’s Trade Performance

Although Nigeria’s trade surplus rose significantly in the first five months of this year, the country’s dependence on oil exports for foreign exchange accretion could negatively affect its trade performance, analysts at by FBNQuest Research have said.

The analysts stated this in a report which focused on the Central Bank of Nigera’s (CBN) most recent monthly economic data.

The report noted that although the total value of Nigeria’s merchandise trade decreased to $7.9 billion in May 2025, down from $8.3 billion in April 2025 and $7.8 billion in the corresponding period of 2024, and also that export trade value fell three per cent MoM to $4.6 billion, the country still recorded a trade surplus of $1.4 billion in May, “slightly higher than $1.3 billion and $0.4 billion recorded in April 2025 and May 2024, respectively.”

It, however, pointed out that oil and gas exports improved, supported by a gradual increase in domestic production, noting, “these proceeds accounted for approximately 81.4 per cent of total export value, amounting to $3.78 billion, slightly higher than the $3.75 billion recorded the previous month.”

“Conversely, earnings from non-oil exports declined in May, driven by lower global commodity prices, particularly for agricultural products.

Non-oil export proceeds fell slightly to $0.9 billion, down from $1.0 billion in the previous month. “On the import side, activity has weakened significantly since the naira was floated in June 2023.

The policy adjustment led to a higher exchange rate, increasing the cost of sourcing foreign goods. “ The MoM decline in the value of import trade was driven by decreases in oil and non-oil imports to $0.97 billion and $2.30 billion, down from $1.03 bn and $2.45 billion.

“On a cumulative basis, Nigeria’s merchandise trade over the five-month period amounted to $40.1 billion, comprising export and import values of N23.4 billion and N16.7 billion, respectively.