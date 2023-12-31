Dep Speaker, Govs, Ohanaeze On War Path Over Peace Initiative

The ‘Peace in the South East Project’ initiated by the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, is likely to hit the rock, investigation has revealed. According to a reliable source, the Deputy Speaker is on an auto pilot with the project. The Deputy Speaker had recently visited the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, with a non-kinetic Peace Project for the South East zone. According to the proposal from the Deputy Speaker, peace would be restored in the South East without force of any sort. However, a very highly placed chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the Deputy Speaker was on auto pilot with the project as relevant stakeholders from the zone were not being carried along.

The party chieftain, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the five governors of the zone, the highest socio- political group in the zone, Ohanaeze Ndigbo; National Assembly members from the zone and Ministers from the zone were not being carried along. The source also revealed that the battle between the Deputy Speaker and the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma over who controls APC in the South East was intense, the reason the Deputy Speaker is piloting the S/E Peace Project alone. The Vice President, responding to the proposal of the Peace Project said: “The approach is the most beautiful I have seen so far.

We need to build bridges; there is a need for a hand- shake; that way, those that have not been radicalised can be captured," when he received a delegation led by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The governors of the South East are: Senator Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo (Anambra), Dr. Alex Otti (Abia), Mr. Peter Mbah (Enugu) and Francis Nwif- uru (Ebonyi). Since the arrest and de-

tention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kalu, there has been heightened insecurity in the South East, with massive economic and human lives lost.

The Eastern Security Network (ESN), Unknown Gunmen and Ebubeagu have held the zone hostage, with a declaration of stay- at-home every Monday. Relevant stakeholders have been trying to arrest the situation in different ways with little or no result. The stakeholders are: the five state governors of the zone, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, National Assembly members from the zone and the five Ministers representing the zone in the Federal Executive Cabinet. The APC chieftain said the Deputy Speaker has not interfaced with any of the stakeholders on S/E Peace Project. “He is driving the project alone.”

“He is using his office as the Deputy Speaker without considering the other stakeholders. “Both Anambra and Imo States governors were in place and were addressing the insecurity issue in the zone before he became Deputy Speaker. “He should also understand that the peace Project, whatever it would take, it would be situated in the South East and not Abuja. “It shouldn’t be an issue for seeking greater political relevance or control of APC in South East.” It would be recalled that the Deputy Speaker and the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, have been engaged in war of supremacy over the control of APC in the South East.

The governor was once accused of plotting to remove the Deputy Speaker and possible bring on the Onyekachi Eze ABUJA The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the delay by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government to pay work- ers their December salaries showed the level of insensitivity of President Bola Tinubu’s administration towards the welfare of Nigerians. The salary was reportedly paid on Friday, December 29 but PDP noted that the delay in the payment of the salary, which it said was “critically needed by the workers, including our gallant security operatives at this period is consistent with the atrocious character of APC administration to weaponize poverty and further suppress Nigerians to surrender to totalitarianism.”

Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Hon. Nkiruka Onyejeocha. However, Onyejeocha was defeated at the Appeal Court Tribunal by Hon. Uche Ogar. The chieftain submitted that the non-kinetic approach to solving the South East insecurity could be sabotaged by other stakeholders if the Deputy Speaker continue to pilot alone.

But on Friday, when Shettima launched the peace initiative in Bende, Abia State, Governors Hope Uzodimma and Alex Otti of Imo and Abia states were present. Sources said they came because of the Vice President, not because of the Deputy Speaker. Shettima as the event had said that President Bola Tinubu was concerned by the insecurity in the region and was determined to stop it “because it was not caused by the Igbo, nor Nigeria but by people with selfish personal interest.” At the event, Uzodimma praised the Vice President for the good faith he has shown in the region.