Deola Art Alade Speaks About Working With Her Husband, Darey

Would you work with your spouse? Some people hear that question and shiver: “Never mix love with business,” they warn. Others smile and say: “If you can’t build with your partner, who can you build with?” For Deola Art Alade, CEO of creative agency Livespot360 and wife of singer Darey Art Alade, the answer isn’t so black and white.

In a candid post, she shared what it’s really like running a business and building a marriage with the same person. Her truth? Partnerships with your spouse are not for the faint-hearted. But when they work, they can be the most powerful thing. “At work, we’re partners.

At home, we’re husband and wife. We don’t compete, we complement. We protect our friendship, not just our profits,” she wrote. Deola’s post shines a light on an agold debate that takes on new layers in the entertainment industry: can love and legacy coexist, without one destroying the other? In Nigerian entertainment, we’ve seen couples turn their love stories into empires. Banky W and Adesua Etomi have built a brand that blends music, film, and politics.

Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs became Nollywood royalty not just because of their talent, but because of the enduring power of their partnership. Tunde and Wunmi Obe (T.W.O) defined what it means to make art together without losing yourselves in the process. The upsides are obvious: trust, shared goals, a built-in support system, and the unique magic of combining talents under one roof.

Plus, there’s an undeniable brand advantage; audiences love a power couple that thrives together. It’s not always a fairy tale. Business disagreements don’t disappear when you walk through the door at home. Egos can clash. Stress from work can poison the dinner table. And sometimes, one partner feels overshadowed by the other.

That’s why the myth persists that spousal partnerships ruin marriages. We’ve seen high-profile splits where boardroom battles bled into the bedroom, leaving both love and legacy in tatters. For couples in the spotlight, the pressure doubles.

Fans scrutinise every move. Critics assume ulterior motives. Every misstep becomes a headline. Yet, those who manage to make it work often become more than just individuals; they become institutions.

Their relationship becomes a blueprint, inspiring others who dream of blending romance and ambition. Marrying your spouse is the easy part. Building with them? That’s the real test. When it works, as Deola says, it’s more than a partnership; it’s a force powerful enough to shape industries, inspire others, and leave behind a legacy