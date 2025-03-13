Denying Fubara Access To Rivers Assembly Is Declaration Of War – Tonye Cole

Share

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, has weighed into Governor Fubara’s claim of being denied access to the State House of Assembly.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Governor Fubara arrived at the Assembly quarters on Wednesday to present the state 2025 budget, but the gate was locked, preventing his entry.

However, the House of Assembly refuted claims by Governor Fubara that he was blocked from re-presenting the 2025 Appropriation cBill at the Assembly complex.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Enemi Alabo George, dismissed Fubara’s allegations, describing them as a “Comedy skit” aimed at painting the Assembly in a bad light.

George, noted that the Assembly had formally requested the governor to present his budget following the Supreme Court’s judgment on March 3.

George said, “We were the ones who, immediately after that judgment, appealed to the governor to bring his appropriation bill. We acted immediately because we have the interest of the state at heart and didn’t want Rivers’ people to suffer any harm.”

Reacting to the development while speaking on Arise New, Tonye Cole said the ongoing crisis is a pure power play that will stop investment in the state.

According to him, denying the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, access to the House of Assembly is a declaration of full-blown war.

Cole maintained that locking Fubara out is a clear statement that he might be governor by title, but power has shifted. He added that the situation is a declaration of war on both sides, and the people of the state will bleed for it.

He said, “I am looking forward to the day we will be called to come and discuss progress in Rivers State. What is happening is pure power play at the end of the day; the people suffer, Rivers State suffers, and we are not going to get any investment.

“The Governor being locked out by the House of Assembly members is purely a statement being made to him that you may have the title of governor, but you do not govern this state, the power has shifted and this what is being said loudly and clearly, and it does not mean well for us. Fubara was given an ultimatum to present the budget within a specific time.

“In a government with peace between the executive and legislative, you don’t see any of these sheneinigas. What we have here is a full-blown declaration of war on both sides, and people will bleed for it.”

