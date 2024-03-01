Dentsu Africa Summit 2024: ARCON DG Urges Advertisers To Use More Local Content

The Director-General (DG) of the Advertising Regulatory Council Of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr Olalekan Fadolapo, has urged advertisers and their agencies to use more local content to address the Nigerian market in their advertising campaigns.

Fadolapo who made this appeal on Thursday while speaking at the “DENTSU AFRICA SUMMIT 2024” held at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos said the event was an avenue to tell both the global markets and players that Nigeria has some peculiarity in terms of what they do and how they do it.

He said: “There are a lot of employment opportunities within the advertising industry, so let’s plug into it, let’s the advertisers and the agency look at our own direction in the use of creative elements like voice-over artiste, modelling agencies, create more employment, get more jobs for our own people, so that’s we are pitching and that’s why we say ‘use more local content in your advertising campaign to address the Nigerian market.”

ARCON DG said, “This is a globalization conference and so each market has its own peculiarities. And what we are saying is notwithstanding anything, the Nigerian industry is regulated in practice and has its own business.

“This is an opportunity to tell the Global markets, Global players that we have some peculiarity in terms of what we do and how we do it, and these are synonymous to our market.”

When asked how to improve advertising in Nigeria, the ARCON DG noted that a regulatory framework must be put in place.

He added”One of the ways to achieve that, is putting the regulatory framework in place, if there are no regulations, the industry will be on autorun and that’s why we are ensuring as a regulator, we are not only engaging the industry to pitch this, we are taking this campaign across both.”