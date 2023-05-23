Dentsu Africa emerges top at Pitcher awards

Dentsu Africa have once again pulled out all the stops at the sixth edition of the much-anticipated Pitcher Awards, walking away with 32 awards on May 20.

These annual awards are an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate African creativity at its best, showcasing the likes of print, film, audio, outdoor, PR, entertainment, digital and creative media that have been created, released or implemented on African soil.

Out of an extensive list of agencies and some fierce competition, Dentsu Creative Nigeria were honoured to be awarded Creative Digital Agency of the Year, silver for the Media Agency of the Year Award and bronze for the Advertising Agency of the Year Award with the highest aggregate points across these categories, respectively.

Dentsu Creative Nigeria also brought home a Grand Prix Award in the Digital Category for Social Media Campaigns.

Mr. Emeka Okeke, CEO for Dentsu Nigeria, said: “These prestigious awards are a testament to the unwavering commitment and relentless pursuit of excellence that our network represents.

These awards have confirmed our ability to turn challenges into opportunities, transform visions into realities, and a proof that with determination and a shared purpose, we can achieve a lot more.”

Stopping at nothing, Dentsu also received four Gold Awards in the Channel categories under Influencers and Brand Ambassadors and use of media.

Dentsu were further delighted to walk away with an additional 10 Silver and 14 Bronze Awards, adding a total of 32 awards to our collection. Find the full list of winners here.

Dawn Rowlands, CEO for dentsu Africa, had this to say: “We are honoured to collaborate regionally on an esteemed Pan-African platform and with clients that are aligned with our vision and are committed to creating African solutions for uniquely African challenges.