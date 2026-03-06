Dentists Can Help Detect Undiagnosed Diabetes –Study

A new study by researchers in the United Kingdom suggests that dentists could play a key role in detecting undiagnosed diabetes during routine dental visits through a simple chairside blood test.

The study, led by experts at King’s College London, to be published in the April issue of the ‘Journal of Dentistry,’ found that a quick finger-prick blood test conducted during dental examinations can reveal elevated blood sugar levels linked to diabetes or prediabetes.

Researchers tested more than 900 patients undergoing dental examinations using a hemoglobin A1C blood test, which measures average blood sugar levels and provides results in about six minutes without requiring fasting.

The findings showed that about 29 per cent of the patients had blood sugar levels indicating prediabetes, while seven per cent had levels consistent with diabetes. None of these patients had previously reported a history of the condition.