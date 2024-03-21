Denrele Edun Recounts His Journey To Fame

Nigerian media personality and crossdresser, Denrele Edun, has claimed that he used to be a shrine and cage dancer before becoming famous.

Denrele made this disclosure in an interview with Arise News TV while speaking on his journey to fame.

Speaking in an interview, the TV host recounted dancing in the late Fela’s iconic Afrikan Shrine, where he worked to support himself while studying at the University of Lagos.

He stated that he worked as a backup dancer for the Afrikan Shrine on weekends and also performed with the Iroko band.

Reflecting on his hardships and growth, he stated that May 21, 2024, would mark the third decade of his career in the entertainment sector, noting that his professional journey began in 1994.

Denrele said; “I used to dance in the shrine. I used to be in the cage, yes, I used to be one of the cage dancers. I did everything to hustle at that time. And I was still in Unilag at that time. So I was a backup dancer every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Afrikan Shrine and I was a cage dancer.

Also, I used to dance for the Iroko band which was headlined by Dr Ola Balogun, one of the pioneers of filmmaking. Come May 21st I will be marking 3 decades in the Entertainment Industry. I started professionally in 1994, on a TV soap opera. My first paycheck was N150”.