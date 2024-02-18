Denrele Edun Not Allowing Illness Beat Him Down

Nigeria’s most popular escentric and vivacious TV personality, Denrele Edun, recently shared his his battle with facial stroke. Denrele while speaking about the most challenging chapter of his life, disclosed that he suffered a stroke that affected half of his face. In a now viral interview with reputable TV channel the media personality explained that he was very sick at the time because he had a stroke.

Recounting his ordeal, he stated that the stroke left his left eye closed and caused a noticeable shift in his facial features, leading him to cover the affected side with his hairstyles. ”I had just come out of having a stroke on half of my face, I was very sick. “But it still did not stop me from working.

My face was dropping on the right side anytime I had to drink water it would pour out of my mouth. One of my eyes was widely opened and I couldn’t hear and breathe.” Reaching out to the actor and model, his Personal Assistant stated that he is still working and currently on set.

This information shows that the big screen entertainer whose personality is loved my many is not allowing his challenge get to him. He is pushing on with his career and hopefully getting the best treatment to fight back the illness.