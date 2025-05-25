Denola Grey: Thrives On Killer Sense Of Style

Share

Nollywood actor, Femi Branch has called out actors who fail to fully immerse themselves in their roles, labelling them “unprofessional” and accusing them of deceiving audiences.

In a recent interview, the seasoned actor slammed performers who rely on the same mannerisms, expressions, or appearance across multiple films, claiming that they betray the essence of acting.

The 55-year-old movie star argued that such performers force viewers to “do the work for them” by mentally separating the actor from the character.

“You have someone that calls himself an actor and he has just one look in every film. I am sorry dude, you are not professional. You are a fraud. You are ripping off your audience,” he said.

“The audience has to keep convincing themselves that it’s not you. They’re doing your job for you. You’re giving them stress!”

Branch also praised international actors like Michael Fassbender, Joaquin Phoenix, and even rapper-turned-actor 50 Cent for their commitment to physical and emotional role transformations.

“If you have to go bald, you go bald. If you have to carry warts on your face, you carry warts, your body does not belong to you, it belongs to the craft. That is why you will never see such actors in serious projects,” he added.

“Producers and directors know how to sift the wheat from the chaff.Who cares about your good looks? People are paying for the characters they can relate with.”

Share