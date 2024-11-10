Denola Grey: Nigerians among most fashionable people worldwide

Share

Denola Grey has a long list of portfolios in the entertainment industry. He is a model, fashion influencer, fashion consultant, Television show host, image consultant, a fashion and lifestyle content creator in the digital space, to mention a few. In 2017, he added acting to the list of career when he played a lead role in a television series, Castle and Castle. Among all these careers, Grey is a force to reckon with in the fashion industry. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Grey speaks about his rising to the spotlight and why Nigerians are one of the most fashionable people in the world.

You are most popular as a fashion influencer, a model. We have seen you wear boots with big heels like that of TV personality, Denrele. Even your social media pages are like fashion catalogue for men. Going into the mind of a style icon like you, what would you say inspires what you wear?

I wear boots but I never wear heels as high as Denrele Edun’s. He is on a league of its own. My knees cannot withstand that much pressure. What I wear is all about how I want to feel most times. If I am having a bad day, I put together an outfit that will make me feel confident. Fashion , sometimes for me, is wanting to feel something and putting pieces together that would help me feel like what I want to feel. Other times, I get my inspiration from movies, from music videos. It’s all about how I feel.

Would you say your love for fashion and being an influencer have brought you success stories of becoming a model for big fashion brands? Yes! The success story is enormous. It has taken me to places. I have worked for Tokyo James in Milan and I was also the Face of Fenti Beauty United Kingdom and Ireland last year.

By Fenti, do you mean international Music star Rihanna’s Fenti Beauty?

Yes! That is Rihanna’s Beauty Brand. My face was plastered everywhere in the United Kingdom and Ireland last year. It was really nice. My life has been about fashion, acting and I am a television presenter as well. I believe the work I have done in all these areas have worked hand-inhand to push me to this limelight.

How did you evolve into being an actor as well?

I started with TV first. I hosted about 200 episodes for EbonyLife and then, I auditioned for my first role in Television series, Castle and Castle in 2017. I have done two seasons of Castle and Castle and four movies after which are all on NETFLIX.

Your fans have the impression that you are a quiet, laid back guy, not too troublesome except, the kind of guy that allows his fashion make all the noise; only for them to see you in Castle and Castle Law series blowing Hot, and in Black Book Movie shooting people. Was it hard getting yourself into those characters?

I was so fortunate to work with veteran actors like Richard Mofe Damijo, RMD. I call him Papa and Mrs Dakore. I learnt a lot from them on set. I also learnt to trust my instincts as well. I put myself in the mind of the character that I am playing, like how the person is supposed to react. I drew some inspiration from people that I have met in real life.

We have heard actors say that some characters they play stay with them even after the cameras are off. Is that true? Has that happened to you?

The comments I got from people after some of the movies is that, the characters I played reminded them of me in real life. But I said, no way! I am not a serial kill please! The character that affected the way I speak for a while after we left the set was ‘The Black Book’. I was meant to be menacing in the movie and I was expected to change the way I speak. I had to make my voice lower and I spoke slowly as well. I spoke like that for up to a month before it faded out.

Tell us about your childhood. Did your love for fashion start back when you were a child?

Yes, it all started when I was very young. I was always particular about what I wanted to wear. My mother loved fashion but she is not a peacock fashion person. She likes nice things but she does not go overboard. It’s not like I grew up in a super fashionable family. I am more like the most fashion forward one in the entire family. I love the glamour of fashion. I love how people look so powerful, opulent and luxurious. I wanted that for myself. It kind of informed the way I dress.

There was a time people believed that men cannot wear colours like pink or purple but you were one of the few fashion influencers that pioneered that. What were your thoughts when you started pulling off those colours?

I didn’t start the fashion of wearing pink colour. It has been out there. It’s just that in Nigeria, there are a lot of strigent views on masculinity and what men should do. I thought that is very unfair because they are putting a lot of people in one box. Even with women as well, it’s the same thing. Two sides of the same coin. Fashion is about free expression. You are not hurting anybody. Wear pink or any other colour you like. Nobody has a monopoly on any colour. I got a lot of backlash because of my fashion choices but few people ended up wearing them a few months later. So, they are welcome.

Did you study anything close to fashion in school?

Not at all. I wanted to study law but I later changed my mind and went for Media Business with focus on writing for media market and electronic broadcasting. The fashion thing just happened and it opened the doors to my full media career. Fashion got me in the room and then things like my TV host and presenting careers kept me there. Hopefully, it continues to grow.

With the kind of influence you have with designer brands, many would think you have one as well. Are you planning of have your own fashion brand?

I get that a lot and I am a kind of person that never say never. As at now, there is no plan to do so. I am most likely going to do something in the beauty space, like fragrances because I really love perfumes. May be, that first before clothings. I have done some capsule collections with Orange Culture brand in 2020, which sold out. It will be really interesting to do that again, which is collaborate with a brand that I like. Who knows, I might wake up one day and say, ‘I have done all I want to do, I have won all my awards, I think it’s time to have my own fashion brand’ and see how it goes.

In 2022, you won Best Dressed male at African Magic Viewers Choice Award, AMVCA. How did that happen?

I was so shocked that I forgot to thank Mai Atafo on stage. I felt so bad because I was so nervous. Uncle Mai has been such a blessing to me since I started in the industry. I work with him a lot with the consulting firm that I run, Denola Grey Consulting. He made that suit in one week and everything was handsewn. He came to the hotel to sew me into the trousers. It was a labour of love and I needed support and they gave it to me and I am so grateful.

You keep saying fashion consultant. Do you actually style people?

I do! I styled my entire family for my brother’s wedding. I also styled the groomsmen. I style very Private clients that don’t like their names mentioned. We are very discreet. I once styled Adekunle Gold for London Fashion Week in 2022. That is what I do at Denola Grey Consulting. I get to knudge my clients out of their shell. I make sure that even the look on your face is elevated. I love when my clients have the look of most elevated versions of themselves.

Do you think people like being locked in their shells?

I have met people that say they are not so fashionable; that they just like T-shirts and jeans. I tell them that just because they like t-shirts and jeans doesn’t mean that you are causal. It simply means that you like comfort and you like something that is a bit understated. You can still wear really nice clothes with that aesthetics. Find those things that can just make you stand out.

When you dress up, do you think of drawing attention?

Believe it or not, I am actually a naturally shy person but the work I do, I have tricked myself into being a bit more extroverted. Whenever I am walking the streets of Lagos or London, I don’t look at anybody. I just look past and walk straight. I never know when people are staring at me. My own is get from point A to point B.

Would you say you are a full time model?

I model but I am not a full time model. I am an image and fashion consultant. I am a fashion and lifestyle content creator in the digital space.

Do you think Nigerians are one the most fashionable people in the world?

I will say 1000% yes but I must say that I am also very biased. We, Nigerians, just have a special something that anybody else does not have. We have this natural swag and elegance but then, so does the Congolese; so does the Indians. It’s about confidence and it is also about being a Peacock in the right way. The Yoruba people, Igbo people and Hausa, we all have our energy, that confidence that shows in our fashion and you cannot take that away from us. You will know a Nigerian before they open their mouth.

