Denmark Pushes For Agric, Health Cold Chain System In Nigeria

Denmark is pushing for the development of a cold chain in Nigeria for the agriculture and health sectors. Cold chain development was the course of discussion at a Cold Chain Roundtable on Climate-Resilient Infrastructure on Wednesday in Lagos.

The roundtable was in partnership with the Organisation for Technology Advancement of Cold Chain in West Africa (OTACCWA) and other stakeholders in the sector.

The Consul-General of Denmark and Head of Trade Jette Bjerrum said the Danish government was committed to partnering with African countries to promote sustainable growth, resilience, and climate adaptation.

She said: “This is the only strategic project that has been approved in the sub-Saharan Africa region in Copenhagen. “Today is about linking classic cold-chain business with real climate adaptation initiatives.

“So, bridging these two thematic areas is very particular for Denmark, and that is happening now in Lagos, as the megacity of Nigeria and the key hub for a lot of things.”

Bjerrum said cold chains play a vital role in multiple sectors, but particularly in agriculture and in healthcare.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy Titi Oshodi said Nigeria loses up to 40 per cent of food produced to post-harvest losses and a weak preservation system.