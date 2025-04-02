Share

The Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, will on Wednesday visit Greenland for talks with the territory’s incoming government, as tensions grow over United States (US) interest in the Arctic island.

Frederiksen’s three-day trip comes just days after American Vice President, JD Vance and his wife visited Greenland, a move that was met with resistance from authorities in both Denmark and Greenland.

The visit also follows repeated expressions of interest by former U.S. President Donald Trump in acquiring the island.

Greenland’s incoming Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who won last month’s general election, has welcomed Frederiksen’s visit, reaffirming that Denmark remains Greenland’s closest partner despite historical tensions.

Relations between Denmark and Greenland have been strained in recent years due to revelations of past colonial mistreatment of Greenlanders.

However, increased global competition for Arctic influence especially U.S. interest has pushed Denmark to strengthen its ties with Greenland.

Nielsen, while advocating for Greenland’s long-term goal of sovereignty, made it clear that any relationship with the U.S. must be based on mutual respect:

“Greenland wishes to establish a respectful relationship with the United States.

“Talking about annexation and acquiring Greenland without respecting our sovereignty is not respectful. So let’s start by being respectful to each other and build a great partnership.”

Tensions escalated further after Vice President Vance, during a visit to a U.S. military base in northern Greenland on Friday, accused Denmark of failing to adequately protect the island and suggested that the United States would be better suited to safeguard Greenland’s security.

In response, Frederiksen defended Denmark’s role, calling Vance’s remarks unfair and emphasizing that Greenland’s future remains in the hands of its people.

The visit is expected to reinforce Denmark’s commitment to Greenland as both nations navigate growing geopolitical pressure in the Arctic.

