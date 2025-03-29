Share

The Danish government on Saturday strongly condemned the remarks made by the United States (US) Vice President, JD Vance, who claimed that Denmark has failed to adequately support Greenland.

Saturday Telegraph reports that JD Vance made these controversial remarks on Friday, March 28, during his visit to Greenland, where he and his wife, Usha, toured the Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland.

Speaking at a press conference, the US Vice President criticized Denmark’s approach to Greenland, accusing the Danish government of underinvesting in the island’s infrastructure and security.

“Our message to Denmark is very simple: you have not done a good job by the people of Greenland,” Vance said.

He further argued that Denmark has not done enough to strengthen Greenland’s security architecture, a claim that has heightened tensions between the two allies.

READ ALSO:

Vance’s comments sparked backlash from both the Danish capital, Copenhagen, and Greenland’s government in Nuuk, who view them as a provocation.

Denmark’s Foreign Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to express his displeasure over Vance’s remarks.

“We are open to criticisms, but let me be completely honest, we do not appreciate the tone in which it’s being delivered,” Rasmussen stated.

“This is not how you speak to your close allies, and I still consider Denmark and the United States to be close allies.”

The remarks by Vance come amid ongoing debates over the strategic importance of Greenland. During his presidency, Donald Trump had openly suggested that the US should purchase Greenland, arguing that its vast Arctic resources and location were vital for American security.

“I think Greenland understands that the United States should own it. And if Denmark and the EU don’t understand it, we have to explain it to them. We need Greenland. Very importantly, for international security, we have to have Greenland.”

Vance’s comments have fueled diplomatic friction between the US and Denmark, a country that has long maintained that Greenland, while an autonomous territory, remains under Danish sovereignty. The latest developments may prompt new discussions about Greenland’s geopolitical significance and the balance of power in the Arctic region.

As reactions continue to pour in, it remains to be seen how the US and Denmark will navigate this diplomatic challenge.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

