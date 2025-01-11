Denise Zimba Accuses Childhood Friend Of Having Affair With Husband

Share

South African actress, Denise Zimba, has stirred social media reactions after accusing her childhood best friend of having an affair with her husband.

Taking to her verified X handle on Saturday, the actress revealed that she and the accused childhood friend had been friends since she was 14 years.

She narrated how her childhood friend has ignored her and no longer acknowledges her on special occasions.

She wrote; “Nothing worse than finding out your best friend since you were 14 years old, has been having an affair with your husband, and that’s why she always ghosted you when you were pregnant and never celebrated you – birthdays, baby showers, bridal showers”.

