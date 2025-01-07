Nigerian content creator, Denilson Igwe has stirred social media reactions with his comment to the announcement of Mark Angel’s $3.7 million forex trade loss.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that Mark Angel in a post on Instagram reflected on 2024, describing it as a tumultuous year due to his $3.7 million forex loss.
Reacting to the revelation, Denilson Igwe slammed Mark Angel’s revelation as deceitful, saying some individuals are worse than the devil.
Denilson wrote, “Lies na water. Some people are just worse than the devil“.
It would be recalled that Mark Angel and Denilson Igwe have been embroiled in a highly public feud years back.
The feud erupted after Denilson Igwe accused Mark Angel of exploitation and unfair compensation.
Denilson Igwe also alleged that Mark Angel paid Emmanuella, a renowned teen comedian, a meagre monthly salary of N20k, despite being part of a crew that raked in $160,000 monthly.
