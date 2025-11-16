Dengue Fever Outbreak: Sokoto Confirms Eight Cases

The Sokoto State Government has confirmed eight cases of Dengue Fever, placing health authorities on high alert.

The confirmed cases were detected in Sokoto North and Sokoto South Local Government Areas.

In response, the Ministry of Health has directed all public and private health facilities to intensify surveillance and immediately report any suspected cases.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Faruk Umar Abubakar, noted rising instances of fever with symptoms that mimic severe malaria.

He instructed clinicians to screen patients presenting with fever, headache, body pains, joint pains, or rash for Dengue Fever, especially when malaria test results are negative or symptoms persist.

Health facilities have also been ordered to promptly notify their Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers (DSNOs) and ensure rapid sample collection for laboratory confirmation.

Dr. Abubakar warned health workers against administering NSAIDs such as ibuprofen or aspirin, which may increase the risk of bleeding in Dengue patients. He advised the use of paracetamol for managing fever and pain.

To curb the spread, facilities are to enforce strict infection prevention and control measures, strengthen waste disposal systems, and collaborate with communities to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

The Commissioner further urged health workers to immediately report any spike in fever cases, clusters of illness, or unexplained deaths.

Dengue Fever, transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, has been re-emerging in several parts of Nigeria, prompting renewed vigilance nationwide.