Dengue Fever Outbreak: Sokoto Confirms 8 Cases

The Sokoto State Government has confirmed eight cases of Dengue Fever, prompting health authorities to issue a high alert.

The cases were recorded in Sokoto North and Sokoto South Local Government Ar- eas. In response, the Ministry of Health has advised public and private health facilities to intensify surveillance and quickly flag any suspicious case.

Health Commissioner, Dr. Faruk Umar Abubakar warned of increasing reports of fever with symptoms resembling severe malaria.

The Ministry has directed clinicians to screen patients with fever, headache, body pains, joint pains, or rash for Dengue Fever, especially when malaria tests return negative or symptoms persist.

Health facilities have been instructed to promptly notify their Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers (DS- NOs) and ensure fast-tracked sample collection for confirmation.

Dr. Abubakar cautioned health workers against ad- ministering common NSAIDs like ibuprofen or aspirin, which can trigger bleeding in Dengue cases. Instead, paracetamol is recommended for fever and pain relief.

To contain the outbreak, health facilities have been di- rected to enforce strict infec- tion control, improve waste disposal, and collaborate with communities to clear mosquito breeding sites.

The Commissioner urged health workers to report any spike in fever cases, clusters, or unexplained deaths with- out delay. Dengue Fever, spread by the Aedes mosquito, has been reemerging in several parts of Ni- geria, prompting health authori- ties to remain vigilant.