Demolitions: Tears, Tension At Waterfront Communities, Amid Govt’s Safety Concerns

Demolitions in waterfront communities in Lagos State have sparked backlash from rights groups and civil society organisations, who condemn the absence of resettlement plans and the devastating impact on residents’ homes and livelihoods. The government has, however, cited safety of lives as the main driving force behind its action. LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports.

Distressed and uncertain about what the future holds for her, Michellina Hunkpe, otherwise known as Mama Berger, is a picture of frustration as she battles the pain of losing her source of livelihood and shelter to Makoko demolitions.

Makoko, a floating community in Lagos, witnessed demolitions that displaced thousands of residents after homes were brought down from late December 2025 to early 2026. Although, there is no official figure from the Lagos State Government about the number of buildings brought down as of the time of filing this report, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) estimate that over 10,000 people have been displaced after the destruction of over 3,000 homes.

Meanwhile, as the canoe conveying this reporter and some victims moved through the narrow waterways, deeper into the shanty town along the Lagos lagoon, Mama Berger, who has become a social media sensation through what is deemed her humorous deployment of her Egun accent to narrate her ordeal, was sighted from afar and beckoned at, setting the pace for a chat with her on the waters of Makoko.

“We were never informed that they were coming. They just came one day to destroy the buildings here,” she said in a voice heavy with frustration. Sharing with Sunday Telegraph how she dangerously got drenched as a result of the downpour the previous night, Mama Berger narrated her transition from sleeping inside a canoe to a roofless wooden home after her home was demolished.

“Now, when it was initially demolished, I was sleeping inside this canoe before I got a makeshift building without a roof. When it rained last night, I was beaten by the rain till it stopped. If I get money, I will build a new place. And, since this place has been demolished, people who come here to supply us fish no longer come. Everywhere has been demolished. The customers they used to supply are no longer here.

Even the spot where we are having this conversation used to be some people’s home. ” Speaking further on how her business has suffered a severe blow and why she would remain in Nigeria despite the pressure from her daughter and other family members to relocate to her country, Benin Republic, she added: “My business has crumbled.

Whenever I was supplied with fish, I would give my female daughter to go and sell but when they destroyed this place, my daughter opted to go back to Benin Republic, where we all came from. She asked me to go with her but I said I would not.

Going back to Benin Republic would be another dose of punishment because I would just be idle. Here, I could still do some exercise when I paddle the canoe. Even if I do nothing here, paddling the canoe alone keeps my body strong.”

I once slept in a piggery-like place after losing my shelter

With splintered wooden frames sticking out from the water that once hosted schools, homes, churches and clinics, some displaced residents claim their plight was worsened by lack of resettlement plan; something they say has compelled them to live with friends and relatives, leaving some to reside in their canoes.

Hunsa Jimoh, whose four children now live with his mother-in-law, is part of that story. He told how he once lived in a place with the semblance of a piggery, explaining that he no longer has a particular place he resides as he moves from one place to another, just to rest his head.

“I was inside my house when the bulldozers came. I ran out without taking out anything. Right now, I just move from one place to another to sleep. I once slept in a place that looks like a piggery and it’s very small. We were all crammed up in it. I’ve taken my four children to my mother-in-law,” he told Sunday Telegraph.

Our food business has collapsed

For 16-year-old Elizabeth Agbunukun, the collapse of her mother’s food business is taking its toll on her as her parents now face extreme poverty because their businesses depended on the evicted people to survive. “Yesterday, we were all drenched when it rained.

We remade a makeshift house but we were told not to cover it by the Baale. We were selling food before the demolition but we have nowhere to sell. The people we sell to are also victims. Now that their buildings have been demolished, they have left. Many people have left.

People must buy what we sell to survive. Our customers have left. We may also leave this place anytime soon. We cannot continue to stay in a place where we are told not to roof our homes and our business has collapsed because our customer base has been hugely depleted because of the demolitions here.”

‘Everything I saved money to buy was destroyed’ Narrating his experience, a male hairstylist, who simply identified himself as Biodun, could not believe what hit him when he was informed that a bulldozer had torn apart the place he once called home while away at his shop. “I’m a hairstylist.

I was away at work when they came. My brother was home. Everything I saved money to buy was destroyed. I don’t even know how to handle this. My brother could only manage to take some things belonging to our parents out. When it rained yesterday, it was directly on us at the place we went to seek refuge. We were not told they were coming. I now sleep anywhere the night meets me.”

I built five tuition-free schools, four got destroyed, 1573 students stranded- Resident

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph on how he lost an orphanage, his house and four of the five tuition-free schools he ran, a prominent resident of the affected Makoko community, Prince Taiwo Shemede, detailed what he said transpired between leaders of the community and the government before the demolitions.

“The government officials came to Makoko last year. They had a meeting with us that they were not chasing us away but they wanted us to stay 100 metres away from the power line, and the community said no. Why would they even say 100 metres? According to the law, it’s 30 meters.

The community said no because there is sand filling going on if you go through Third Mainland Bridge. It’s like the place they have was not enough. That’s why they are saying 100 metres, and we told them the case was in court, that they would need a court order before they could do anything.

So, they called the chiefs and the Baales (traditional rulers). They told them if we don’t allow them to take 100 metres, they would take it by force. So, on the 22nd of December, they came with bulldozers. We asked them their mission. They said they were ordered to clear all the houses, everything. They demolished and set some houses on fires.”

My orphanage, house, fishing boats gone…

Shemede continued: “What these people are trying to do is to take that place. I have five schools; four were destroyed. I have an orphanage I run. My personal house was destroyed. They burnt our fishing boats. When they come around, they usually ask for money. On the first day, they collected N320,000.

They collected N150,000 on the second day. I had to beg them, so I could remove the wood before they were destroyed.” On how he ran five tuition-free schools, he said: “Right now, we don’t know where to start. The total number of students in the four schools destroyed were 1573.

The schools were tuition-free. After the schools were built, whenever I was asked how the schools could be assisted, I didn’t ask for money. I asked for fishing boats. I gave them out to people as a form of empowerment. At the end of the month, they make returns. That’s how I get funds to run the schools.”

Profiting from pain

As soon as this reporter was seen negotiating with a canoe paddler, able-bodied young men surfaced, explaining why this reporter must “Te’wo”( transfer money to their account) before getting on the canoe. Playing along, this reporter asked how much it would cost to gain access to the town, and without wasting time, one fierce looking young man said “ N30,000”.

Incidentally, the young men told this reporter they were also victims of demolitions in the waterfront community when this reporter announced his mission, explaining that the visit was to help the community. But they would have none of that. One argued that videos and pictures would be taken for the purposes of making money.

As they stood their ground after all attempts to convince them to be allowed to tell their stories hit a brick wall, this reporter eventually parted with some money before getting the clearance to get on the canoe to interact with victims.

But that’s just one leg of the extortion by the victims of demolitions. Some of the victims of demolition subsequently demanded to be ‘settled’ to be interviewed and lead this reporter to more victims.

Govt should be more interested in bridging housing deficit than demolitions

NGOs Earlier, civil society organisations, Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) and the Centre for Children’s Health Education Orientation and Protection (CEE-HOPE), among others, had described the demolition exercise as vicious and inhuman, noting that the victims, especially women and children would be exposed to homelessness and hunger.

In a statement, Nnimmo Bassey, Executive Director of HOMEF, described the demolition by the government as reprehensible and unacceptable. “It is really sad that rather than securing citizens, the government and their agents are adding to the horrors, deprivations, harms and insecurity in the land. The assault on Makoko is absolutely reprehensible and unacceptable.”

For Betty Abah, Executive Director, CEEHOPE, solving what she called the chronic housing deficit problem in Lagos should get the attention of the government more than demolishing structures in low-income communities.

She said: “Just after the savage attack on Oko-Baba, Ayetoro in Makoko, followed by Otumara, Baba-Ijora and the recent massive eviction of Oworonshoki, the government is turning its vicious searchlights on Makoko again. “Why is it not the provision of affordable or social housing that is making the headlines from Lagos every year?

Why is it the vicious attack on the poor and the recent massive eviction of Oworonshoki, the government is turning its vicious searchlights on Makoko again vulnerable masses and massive forced homelessness, often in direct violation of rules on prior notice, resettlement and compensation?”

Our actions preventive, not punitive

Làgos Govt Dismissing the claim that the victims of Makoko demolitions were never notified until their homes were torn apart by bulldozers, the Lagos State Government said residents of Makoko and other waterfront communities were engaged and for several years before demolishing structures in the areas.

In a statement posted on the official X page of the Lagos State Government, Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, said the demolitions were done to protect lives and property. “No responsible government anywhere in the world can allow people to live directly under high-tension cables or obstruct vital waterways. These actions are not punitive.

They are preventive to protect lives, avert disasters, and secure the future of Lagos.” “The law stipulates that buildings must be 250 metres away from power lines, but they are built under the power lines, and no government will accept that. Imagine one line dropping into the lagoon. The disaster will be incredible,” he explained. Meanwhile, following protests by residents and advocacy groups, the Lagos State House of Assembly recently ordered an immediate suspension of demolitions in Makoko.

Is there an eviction playbook?

Despite citing safety concerns, some activists and stakeholders argue that the defence of the government could pass for a smokescreen to hide its original intention. According to multiple media reports, the state government had last year signed an agreement with a private developer to build a housing estate in Makoko, prompting sand dredging and land reclamation opposite the community.

In a recent interview with Al Jazeera, Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, Director of Spaces for Change, a Lagos-based civil society organisation, said: “There is an eviction playbook in Lagos State, and if you look at all the other evictions, it follows the same playbook.

It will first of all be cited that there is something wrong in that area, and at the end of the day, new highbrow developments that are far beyond the reach of the former owner will spring up in that area.” She added: “The unofficial reason is that Makoko is sitting in a highly coveted area.

Makoko sits on the waterfront overlooking the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge. So, that intersection between urban poverty and highbrow property development is one of the biggest pressures.”

Echoes of Maroko, Oworonshoki

Regarded as one of the biggest forced evictions since 1990, bulldozers demolished homes of an estimated 300,000 people in the low-income community of Maroko, in Lagos. That eviction reportedly led to the destruction of at least, 30 neighborhoods.

Today, the community has become parts of Victoria Island and Oniru Estate, which are said to be mainly occupied by wealthy Nigerians. In October 2025, Spaces for Change said it documented another case of forced eviction that saw over 100 homes in the Oworonshoki area another waterfront community of Lagos State.

Activists and victims interviewed alleged that demolition was done to make way for a luxurious estate. Also, in 2017, thousands of Otodo-Gbame residents in Lagos were left homeless after the fishing settlement was levelled. It would later make way for what is today known as Periwinkle Estate.

Safety of lives, property paramount, NGOs fighting for financial gains Sanwo-Olu

In response to the barrage of criticisms that followed the Makoko demolitions, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had accused NGOs of crying more than the bereaved and scheming to exploit the situation for financial gains. “We are aware that some local and international NGOs want to profit from this.

They make so much money from international donors and have asked for large grants concerning these areas, only to cover their own falsehoods and the fact that they have not done what they promised. That is why they are shouting and crying more than the bereaved,” he said.

He continued: “The safety of lives and property is paramount and must be safeguarded. I just explained to you that a tanker carrying 33,000 litres of fuel fell on a bridge and spilled fuel, and over 100 people were there scooping it. We had to deploy our first responders to address the situation.

If anything had happened, this is not what we would be talking about. It’s a similar thing we’re doing in Makoko. Of what interest would it be for the government to demolish anyone’s structure if not for the overall safety of citizens? “What we are doing is not demolishing the whole of Makoko.

We are clearing areas to ensure they do not encroach on the Third Mainland Bridge and to keep residents away from high-tension lines.”

It’s executive impunity Falana

Meanwhile, rights activist, Mr Femi Falana, in a statement, described as brazen display of executive impunity, the continued demolition of waterfront properties by the Lagos State government. Falana said : “On June 22, 2017, the Lagos High Court declared illegal and unconstitutional the series of brutal, governmentordered evictions that had left more than 30,000 Nigerians homeless.

The presiding Judge, Justice Adeniyi Onigbanjo (now rtd) ruled that the rights of the residents had been violated. The judge awarded reparation of N3.5 million in favour of the Claimants. “The judge further ordered a stop to future evictions in a move that could prevent an estimated 270,000 other residents of Lagos from losing their prime waterfront homes to urban development.

Having regard to the urban renewal policy of the state government, the court directed the authorities to discuss re-settlement plans with affected residents. On August 25, 2025, Justice F.N. Ogazi of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos restrained the Lagos State government, its agencies, and the Nigeria Police Force from carrying out any further unlawful demolitions or evictions in the Makoko, Oko-Agbon, Sogunro, and Iwaya waterfront communities of the state.

“The judicial order was granted to protect the settlements, in view of the “continuous threat and fear of imminent demolition” faced by the residents. The decision followed several years of tension between the waterfront communities and the state government, which has been accused of forcefully acquiring the land for private development without compensation or resettlement plans.

“In a brazen display of executive impunity, the Lagos State government has continued to demolish the waterfront properties including schools and medical centres. In the process of the reckless demolitions and evictions, some citizens have lost their lives while thousands of others have been displaced.”

Efforts to get Mr Gboyega Akosile, Special Adviser on Media to Governor SanwoOlu to speak on the allegation of lack of resettlement plans for the displaced waterfront residents and other issues of concern proved abortive as he said all answers to questions on the matter were already in the public domain.